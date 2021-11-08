Garbage piling up in Hazle Township

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents in a portion of Hazle Township say their trash has not been picked up in a week, and they claim they are having a tough time getting answers as to why there has not been a picked up.

Some trash and recyclables were picked up Monday afternoon. However, many residents tell Eyewitness News they are fed up with the situation.

Pardeesville resident Mike Marsicano says his trash has been sitting on the roadside for a week.

“I know there’s a problem in the United States with manpower, but this is garbage that was supposed to be picked up last Tuesday. Normally, we put it out on Monday, later in the morning or in the evening. So this is the garbage from last week,” Marsicano said.

Hazle Township contracts with County Waste, a GFL company, for its trash pick up. It is one of the largest waste collection companies in the nation.







Marsicano says delays in trash pick-up in this area can lead to other issues.

“We are in a rural area here, so we have bears. There’s coyotes, pretty good… Many animals. People have to get up in the morning and clean up the garbage.”

Another Pardeesville resident, Michael Manganelli, says he was out of the area for a week and was surprised to see his trash still in the front of his house when he returned home.

“It didn’t make me distraught. I’m confident they will pick it up. If it goes another week, tomorrow is our garbage day. If that happens, then maybe I’ll start to be a little more concerned,” said Manganelli.

Eyewitness News has reached out to County Waste for comment. We have not heard back yet. We have also not yet heard from Hazle Township officials.

Eyewitness News will keep trying to get answers.