SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —Many people across the nation and in our area, people are keeping their eyes on the skies. This is after four flying objects including a Chinese balloon were shot down by the U.S. Military.

Residents in one part of Susquehanna County say they saw something unusual flying over their community Tuesday.

Residents who live along and near Page Lake in Susquehanna County say they are not sure what they were looking at in the skies Tuesday afternoon.

Video was taken by a man who was actually running along Page Lake which is located between Harford and New Milford.

He saw several bright objects overhead. He says he was not sure what the objects were, but there were four of them. We zoomed into the objects but could not get a clear image.

About an hour after the objects left the area, he saw a helicopter in the area. He said the aircraft looked like a military chopper.

Longtime pilot Mike Marsicano, who was a commercial pilot for 20 years and currently flies private jets, was asked for his take on the images.

“I didn’t take the video but I can see the objects that I saw were moving left to right, right to left, and they were synchronized like a pair of military airplanes would fly,” stated Mike Marsicano.

The I-Team has been working to get more information about the objects and the helicopter.

We reached out to the FAA to see if they had any information about the objects. We also reached out to state police who say they had received no calls about the objects. Eyewitness News lastly reached out to the military as well, but we have not heard back.