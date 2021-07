WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County officials have hired an outside agency to conduct an internal review of the operations of Children and Youth Services.





This comes in the aftermath of charges filed against its former director for allegedly ordering hundreds of child abuse reports erased from CYS records.

