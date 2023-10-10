HARVEY’S LAKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has confirmed that the FBI is conducting an investigation into Harveys Lake Borough in Luzerne County.

The FBI will not confirm or deny the existence of the investigation but several Harveys Lake officials say they have been interviewed by the FBI.

Those officials say the focus of the probe centers on the operations of the zoning office and specifically zoning code enforcement officer Maureen Oremus.

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick talks with Oremus about the FBI investigation and the man who reached out to the FBI with concerns about the zoning officer.