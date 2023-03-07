WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Luzerne County woman is speaking out after she was charged with child endangerment for allegedly forcing her children to live in what police describe as a “house of horrors.”

Police say Dana Rause and her six children were living in a house of filth. Her family is now speaking out and they allege that she was a victim of domestic abuse and was afraid to call for help.

Dana Rause and her husband Richard are currently in custody and accused of forcing their children, ages 2 to 11, to live in deplorable conditions, including no running water, no heat, and no food.

Eyewitness News spoke with a counselor for the Domestic Violence Service Center about cases of domestic abuse and the impact it can have on every aspect of a person’s life, including their children.

The counselor offers advice and resources available within the community for people in those situations.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick has more on the story in later editions of Eyewitness News.