WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family involved in a tense police standoff in Wilkes-Barre this week is talking about what happened that day and they’re speaking exclusively with Eyewitness News.

The gunman fled after police say Luis Sotoa Madera fired a shot at a family member. He then was the focus of a manhunt.

The family tells Eyewitness News it was a family argument that got out of hand and led to gunfire.

Swat move in on 141 Sambourne Street Tuesday some 9 hours after surrounding the home, urging 54-year-old Luis Soto Madera to surrender. The drama began at around 9:00 that morning when police say Soto Madera fired a shot at his stepdaughter.

“What was going through my mind was a very stressful day. Things escalated to things they shouldn’t have that’s all. It is just a family altercation you would call it,” stated Sana Soto, spouse of Luis Soto Madera.

Sana Soto was in the house with her daughter, who is the stepdaughter of Soto Madera, as well as her daughter’s boyfriend. When the argument ramped up and Soto Madera fired a shot in the direction of her daughter.

“I don’t know where it would go. I don’t think he would hurt anybody. I think he was trying to scare someone and that’s it,” explained Sana.

As it turned out, Soto Madera fled the home before police arrived and he was considered armed and dangerous. The next day he turned himself in to the police.

Sana says she still can’t believe what happened, the sight of heavily armed officers surrounding her home still haunts her.

“It was hard to believe it was my house. It’s hard to believe it had been attacked like that but I understand they had to do their job. It was very stressful,” said Sana.

Sana, her family, and Attorney Mark Mack met with Wilkes-Barre police detectives Thursday as part of the investigation.

“Miss Soto is very stressed out with this whole situation. Yesterday was very tough for her but we are trying to do the right thing here with the police,” stated Attorney Mack.

Luis Soto Madera is locked up. He is facing two counts of aggravated assault and weapons charges. Madera had prior convictions for burglary and robbery in New York, he was not allowed to possess a gun.