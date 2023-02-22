LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A family is seeking answers and justice in the death of a loved one. 30-year-old Naheim Beals was found dead along a roadway in the borough of Pringle on February 11.

Several days later police searched a home in the Borough of Luzerne as part of the investigation into Beals’ death.

Court documents indicate that Beals suffered injuries that are consistent with an assault.

Reporter Andy Mehlahisck has the latest on the investigation and family reaction on later editions of Eyewitness News.