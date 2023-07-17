HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Luzerne County man whose death was ruled a homicide last year wants justice for their son.

32-year-old Joshua Taylor from Hanover Township died after he was punched in the stomach last year. His family is raising questions about the police investigation.

Joshua Taylor was punched in the stomach in the early morning hours of August 26, 2022. He died later that night. The Luzerne County Coroner ruled his death a homicide caused by “blunt abdominal trauma.”

The incident took place inside Vesuvio’s Pizzeria and Bar in downtown Wilkes-Barre and was captured on a security camera video.

The family says they are not happy with the police investigation and are demanding to know why an arrest has not been made in connection with their son’s death.

28/22 I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick spoke with Taylor’s family today, including his mother and father. They say they will not stop pushing for answers.

“Everybody knows that if you punch somebody in the stomach they could die. Like why? So he’s the victim, he’s asking to get hit? Like what!” exclaimed Susan Kinsman Taylor, Joshua Taylor’s mother.

Investigators know who punched Joshua Taylor that night. The family says they were told by police it was his friend and co-worker at Vesuvio’s.

The Luzerne County District Attorney forwarded the case to the state Attorney General’s Office.

A spokesperson for Vesuvio’s Pizzeria and Bar tells the I-Team they are, and have been, cooperating with police and cannot comment on the ongoing investigation.

