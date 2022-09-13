PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a 12-year-old boy who drowned over the weekend in Plymouth say they want more answers from investigators.

Jahkil Richardson drowned in Coal Creek in Plymouth. The coroner ruled the death an accidental drowning but the family insists Richardson would never jump into deep water.

This is where 12-year-old Jahkil Richardson lost his life Saturday afternoon. Family and friends placed balloons, flowers, and other tributes to him.





They insist there’s no way that he would jump from this distance into the deep dark water.

“I just want to know how many people were there. What happened? I need to know why,” said Jozanne Atchison, aunt of Jahkil.

That’s one of the questions the family of Jahkil Richardson wants answered.

The I-Team met with the family at their home in Plymouth and later at coal creek, where the drowning took place.

The tragedy unfolded at around 2 Saturday afternoon when police say Richardson and a group of kids were swimming in Coal Creek.

Richarson supposedly jumped into the water, which was about 15 to 20 feet deep. He never surfaced.

Dive teams recovered his body and he was pronounced dead at the hospital. But his family insists the story is not adding up.

“My sister has a pool at her house 42 inches. He asks auntie how deep is it? So do you believe that someone that’s scared of a pool backyard pool wants to jump 15 feet into some water?” stated Atchinson.

“When I heard about it I knew for a fact it wasn’t true. My child is very very smart. He wouldn’t have jumped in the water like that he wouldn’t even thought about going swimming. He was going to a party the whole scenario doesn’t make sense at all,” explained Katina Richardson, mother of Jahkil.

The family says that answers to their questions are few and far between from Plymouth police.

Eyewitness News talked with the lead investigators who said they could not speak on camera because it is an ongoing investigation and it involves juveniles. But they did say the investigation is ongoing and active.

Jahzir Richardson is Jahkil’s 11-year-old brother and regardless of what the investigation finds, he tells Eyewitness News he no longer has his best friend.

“I was trying not to ball my eyes out. But it was hard not to. I don’t know what I’m going to do without him. He was the person I would turn to when I needed help. We went through everything together,” said Jahzir.

Richardson was a 7th grader at Wyoming Valley West High School. Plymouth police say the investigation is open and active.