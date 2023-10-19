PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a day that Sara Chicallo says she will never forget.

The day her 14-year-old son Owen was shot in the head in an apartment in Plymouth, Luzerne County.

Doctors told Chicallo, that Owen probably wouldn’t survive his injuries and said he is a miracle story and she’s ready to bring him home.

However, Chicallo says she has not received any information from investigators and feels left in the dark about what happened to her son.

Lead I-Team investigator Andy Mehalshick has an update on the investigation and listens to what Owen’s mother has to say on later editions of Eyewitness News.