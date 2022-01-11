Delivery issue has many in Clarks Summit asking: where’s the mail?

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Where’s the mail? That’s the question many people in the Clarks Summit area of Lackawanna County are asking.

Residents have reached out to Eyewitness News saying they have not had mail delivery in two weeks.





As a result, they tell Eyewitness News they’ve been concerned about late payments on bills, prescription medicines sent by mail as well as tax information.

In a statement USPS stated:

We recognize that consistency is paramount to our customers, and we remain committed to providing timely and affordable service to customers. This has been an extraordinary year of unprecedented challenges given the COVID-19 pandemic. The Clarks Summit Post Office has taken steps to address issues caused by the pandemic by using additional carriers from nearby offices, when necessary, to maintain mail deliveries. We remain fully committed to identify and reviewing all processes in our operations to ensure mail is moving expeditiously. Paul Smith-USPS Spokesman

The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick is looking into the situation coming up on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.