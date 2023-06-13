WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The death of a 14-year-old Wilkes-Barre girl who went missing 54 years ago is being called a homicide.

Joan Marie Dymond was last seen at a playground in Wilkes-Barre. State Police and the Luzerne County Coroner held a news conference at PSP Wilkes-Barre to update the investigation and urge anyone with any information to come forward.

Dymond’s remains were found 10 years ago in a former coal mining area, DNA testing confirmed the tendons eye indeed Dymond’s.

Joan Marie Dymond

