HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A State Lawmaker from Northeastern Pennsylvania is calling for state hearings into ongoing PPL billing concerns from customers.

Customers continue to reach out to the I-Team claiming their bills keep skyrocketing. State Representative James Haddock says customers deserve to know what happened and what’s being done to prevent it from happening again.

PPL officials said a great technical glitch several weeks ago was to blame for the billing problems.

