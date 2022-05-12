SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been two weeks since Vision Home Builders based in Columbia County abruptly closed its doors.

Customers of the company say the sudden and unexpected closing left them financially high and dry with unfinished homes. Some customers say they are out tens of thousands of dollars.





The company sent emails two weeks ago saying it was forced to close due in large part to the negative financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

