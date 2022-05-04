SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More concerns from customers of a Columbia County Home Building Company that abruptly closed its door last week.

Eyewitness News has been reporting on the closure of Vision Home Builders near Bloomsburg. Customers of the company say they were left financially high and dry because of the unexpected shutdown and now have unfinished homes.





Customers claim the company owes them tens of thousands of dollars for work they say they paid for but was not completed.

The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick has the latest efforts by customers to get answers moving forward. We also talk to a legal expert who offers advice on steps people should take when considering entering into a new home construction contract with any company tonight on Eyewitness News.