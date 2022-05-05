SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions and concerns continue Tuesday from customers of a Columbia County home building company that abruptly closed.

Customers continue to reach out to the I-Team.





They describe how the closure of Vision Home Builders near Bloomsburg has left them in financial limbo with uncertainty about whether they will be able to have their home built or finished.

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will have the latest developments on the story tonight on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.