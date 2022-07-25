EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Construction crews are set to begin work repairing a Luzerne County mall parking lot that has been plagued by potholes.

Eyewitness News spoke to a crew at the West Side Mall Monday morning. We are told work is set to begin repairing the lot early this afternoon when the rain stops falling.

We first told you about the problem back in June when viewers contacted the I-Team to let us know driver’s cars were being damaged by the holes.

We will bring you more on this story throughout the day.