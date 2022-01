WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crestwood School District officials are pulling back on a plan to separate masked and unmasked students in its Elementary schools.

District officials say the intent of the plan, which was proposed several days ago, was to help provide another layer of protection against COVID-19.





