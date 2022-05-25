HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man accused of shooting five juveniles at a party in Hazleton was in court Wednesday morning.





It happened at a home in the 100 block of South Wyoming Street in Hazleton. One of the five juveniles, 17-year-old Stanley Jimson Junior died from his injuries.



Stanley Jimson Jr. in the red

Courtesy: Bob Gaetano/Hazleton Standard Speaker



20-year-old Frangel Garcia Andujar is charged with homicide and other counts in connection with the March shooting.

