EXETER BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Area law enforcement, have issued an alert Monday, for a scam that is showing up across the region.

Scammers are calling area businesses claiming they are investigating counterfeit cash pretending to be police.

The scammers then try to convince business owners or their employees to bring cash to a location, under the guise that it’s all part of the police investigation.

At least one business was duped by the scammers.

