Coroner identifies 17-year-old Hazleton shooting victim

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner has identified the teenager shot to death over the weekend in Hazleton as 17-years-old Stanley Jimson Jr.

Coroner Frank Hacken says an autopsy determined he died from a gunshot wound to the torso. Four other juveniles were shot and survived their injuries in the incident in the city’s southside.

Gunshots rang out just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of South Wyoming and Beech Streets. Police say they responded to a call about gunshots and a fight.

When they arrived on the scene they found two male juveniles with gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital. Investigators then were alerted that three other juvenile males were taken by private vehicles to the hospital — they also had gunshot wounds.

Jimson died at the hospital. The others were transferred to area trauma centers.

Jimson was a senior at Hazleton Area High School and a member of the wrestling team. We spoke with Keith Maurer head coach of the team, he says the death of Jimson is being felt hard by the team and his classmates.

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will have the latest on the ongoing police investigation and reaction to Jimson’s death on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.