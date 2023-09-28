SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new developments in an ongoing I-Team investigation into the arrest of a Schuylkill County man in May that was captured on a police officer’s body camera.

A judge has ruled the charges against Dennis Antonelli from East Union Township will remain in place.

Antonelli’s attorney filed a petition to have the charges dropped arguing that police body cam video allegedly shows his client did nothing wrong. Further, the police violated Antonelli’s civil rights by entering his home without a warrant. Antonelli’s attorney says he’s contacted the FBI to investigate the arrest.

