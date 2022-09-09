EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a sight that a local family thought they would never see, their new home under construction.

The company hired to do the work, Vision Home Builders, near Berwick, abruptly closed in April, leaving customers with unfinished homes or homes that were never started.

Marr Development, near Bloomsburg, offered to help complete the homes.







The I-Team will hear from the homeowner and a manager from Marr Development about the project. They also have the latest on the legal action facing the owner of the now closed Vision Home Builders, Jeff McCreary.

