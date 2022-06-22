EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many drivers call it the lunar landscape because of a large number of potholes, many of them deep.





The concerns are centered on the West Side Mall in Edwardsville, Luzerne County. People who shop and work here reached out to the I-Team to look into the situation.

Ironically as the I-Team was working on the report of potholes, a driver blew out a tire when she hit one at the West Side Mall.

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on the issue tonight on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.