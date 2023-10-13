NEW PHILADELPHIA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police and the Schuylkill County District Attorney tell Eyewitness News the investigation into the murders of two teenagers is moving forward.

The bodies of 18-year-old Hunter Mock and 16-year-old Angelito Caraballo were found in a wooded area in New Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

The coroner ruled their deaths homicides. Both teens were reported missing earlier this week.

People in this small close-knit community say they just want answers.

