PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The life of a young boy was cut tragically short when he drowned over the weekend. Investigators are ruling his death accidental after new evidence.

A tribute happened for Jahkil Richardson in Plymouth. The community is coming together to remember Richardson’s life.





“I’m hoping that his spirit will be happy and live on forever. I hope he’s happy where ever he is,” said Kylie Morgan, Richardson’s classmate.

“I thought it would be a good way to honor him cause he was liked a lot and he was just a good person in general and everyone talked good about him. So I thought it was my responsibility as his friend,” explained Rylee Kocher, Richardson’s classmate.

The tragedy took place on Saturday afternoon when Richardson and a group of kids were swimming at coal creek in Plymouth.

Investigators say Richardson drowned in about 15 to 20 feet of water. The coroner ruled it an accidental drowning.

Plymouth police tell Eyewitness News that a video from the day of the incident and interviews proves that Richardson died due to accidental drowning.

Many gathered at his school bus stop many of those at the tribute are his classmates at Valley West Middle School. They wanted to do something to honor him and help his family.

Richarson was a seventh grader at Wyoming Valley West Middle School.