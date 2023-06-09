SHEPPTON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Now an I-Team exclusive as questions are being raised Friday night about the circumstances surrounding the arrest of a Schuylkill County man last month, an arrest that was captured on police body cam.

43-year-old Dennis Antonelli was arrested during an incident at his home in Sheppton. But his attorney insists that police body cam video shows that police allegedly used excessive force and had no right t be in his house in the first place.

This story is unfolding right now and Eyewitness News must warn you the video is very intense.

It all began on the evening of May 13 at the home of 43-year-old Dennis Antonelli of Sheppton. East Union Township Police were escorting Antonelli’s girlfriend to the home to retrieve personal items.

The couple lived there but she left the home earlier in the day Antonelli told police they could not enter the home and he closed the door and shut off the front porch light. East Union Police Officer Christopher Dimmick and a police officer from Shenandoah returned a few minutes later and this is what happened.

“They clearly acted beyond the realm of law enforcement in an observatory role only and the amount of force they used in this matter was well beyond the pale. said Attorney Joseph Nahas, who represents Antonelli.

The I-Team reached out to the East Union Township Police for comment. They referred us to the Schuylkill County District Attorney’s office. The D.A. Micheal O’Pake told Eyewitness News he could not comment on an active case. But did say the district judge did find enough evidence at a hearing to send Antonelli to court for a potential trial.

But, added he reviews all cases before they get to a possible trial. The I-Team is still working on the story more in another live report on Eyewitness News at 6:00 p.m.