Attorney General Shapiro talks ‘Safe2Say Something’ and school threats

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — I-Team spoke exclusively with Pennsylvania’s top prosecutor Attorney General Josh Shapiro about the school threats as well as the “Safe2Say” app which allows students and anyone to report anonymously report information they feel is a threat to the school.

According to the AG, it teaches those using it how to recognize signs in students who could be at risk of hurting themselves or someone else.

The AG says, analyzing this data can help address the needs of students, whether that be increased counseling or mental health resources for all students across the Commonwealth.

You can see the full interview with Attorney General Josh Shapiro below.

More data is available in a full report on Safe2Say Something.