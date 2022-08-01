SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLOMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Attorney for a now-closed Columbia County home building company is speaking out on behalf of the owner of the company.

Vision Home Builders abruptly closed in April, citing the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason for ceasing operations.

Customers of the company reached out to the I-Team for help, claiming they were left financially high and dry with unfinished or never started new homes.





Jeffrey McCreary’s Attorney Greg Moro speaks with the I-Team today and offers explanations as to why McCreary, the owner of Vision Homes, had no option but to close the doors.

We will also update the ongoing criminal court case involving a violent confrontation that took place in June involving McCreary, a former customer, I-team reporter Andy Mehalshick and an Eyewitness News photographer.

