PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The police investigation into an abandoned puppy is intensifying in Luzerne County.

One week ago today 8 month old “Nova” was found emaciated on a Pittston street. SPCA officials say her condition is improving.

Tonight the I-Team has the latest on the investigation and will take a look at Libre’s Law, passed several years ago. The law increases penalties for animal abuse. Those penalties include jail time and hefty fines.