HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman, who will soon turn 95, speaks about being betrayed by a man she trusted to take care of her.

Hazleton police say 35-year-old Jeremy Cieniawa sold the woman’s house from under her after gaining her trust. Cieniawa faced several charges in district court Thursday.

Hazleton detectives say he moved into the house two years ago, living rent-free under the agreement that he would take care of the elderly woman and upkeep the home.

Investigators say he sold the house, without her knowledge and spent tens of thousands of the victim’s money on himself.

Coming up on Eyewitness News we hear from the victim, who says she trusted Cieniawa.