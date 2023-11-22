(28/22 NEWS) — 60 years ago on November 22, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, a day that will live in infamy.

Some say it is a day when America lost its innocence on November 22, 1963, when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas.

Many people still remember the images of the President being shot and the First Lady, Jackie Kennedy, covered in his blood.

I-Team Lead Investigator Andy Mehalshick talks with area residents about that fateful day and the impact the assassination has had on their lives, even 60 years later.