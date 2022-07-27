WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The new top official in Luzerne County tells Eyewitness News he believes he is making progress in addressing issues facing the county. Randy Robertson took over as county manager last month.

Robertson tells us he took the job with his eyes wide open he knew the county was facing some serious challenges but he says that was not a negative he sees it as an opportunity for change.

“It’s been more challenging than I anticipated,” stated Randy Roberston, Luzerne County Manager.

Luzerne County Manager Randy Roberston arrived in Wilkes-Barre in early June to take over the reins of the day-to-day operations of Luzerne County. He says he was aware of the issues and controversies facing the county in recent years.





“The challenges have been probably more than I experienced elsewhere which also means to me the opportunities are greater,” said Roberston.

Roberston says right now one of his goals is to find a new director of the bureau of elections, current Director Mike Susek announced recently that he will be leaving the county post to take on a new position.

“We have to make sure the environment we have down there when we find the right person and the team that’s behind her or him that they feel empowered to make decisions without it being under a microscope. That they are allowed to do the job, that everyone is expecting them and paying them to do,” explained Roberston.

Robertson who has experience in municipal management and has a military background says he is working with county council to fill management and staff vacancies in county departments including children and youth services and the 9-1-1 center.

“We have to try an attract people who have a global experience. To me not only understand what happens here but also had some kind of a breath of outside the place,” Roberston said.

Watch the full interview with Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson below: