I-Team: Where is Ray Gricar?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Where is Ray Gricar? That’s a question many people are still asking more than 15 years after he disappeared.

The Centre County District Attorney went for a ride in his car and was never seen again. His car and his cell phone were found.

The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick takes a look at the case tonight and speaks with a longtime investigator about the mystery.

The I-Team is highlighting Cold Cases from across our region this week on Eyewitness News at 6 and right here on PAhomepage.com