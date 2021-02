HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — It’s a murder that shocked a community. 9-year-old Marise Chiverella was kidnapped as she walked to school in Hazleton in March of 1964.

State Police are using DNA technology to try to find the killer. Chiverella’s family says they want to know what happened and have closure.

