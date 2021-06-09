I-Team: Victims file lawsuit against former band teacher, Pittston Area School District over sexual abuse charges

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A civil lawsuit has been filed against convicted sexual abuser and former Pittston Area School District Band Director Brendan Carter, the assistant band director Nicholas Viccica and the school district itself.

Victims named in the lawsuit describe multiple instances of sexual abuse they suffered at Carter’s hands including public occurrences during which Carter would make verbal innuendoes towards students. Times when Carter would ask the male children to expose themselves, followed by Carter exposing himself to them were also mentioned in the lawsuit.

The victim states that he and at least one other student reported the abuse to Viccica but claim he failed to report the cases to the proper authorities, allowing Carter’s abuse to escalate. According to the lawsuit, had Viccica reported the abuse at the time, it would have resulted in an investigation and prevented further harm.

Instead, the plaintiff claims that Carter continued to abuse his power, exploiting boys into sending him pornographic images of themselves and then threatening them with their release. Further, the victims say they were forced to participate in activities for the sexual satisfaction of Carter.

This, the plaintiff says, cumulated in an ‘initiation’ during which Carter locked the children in one of the locker rooms of Pittston Area High School and compelled them to perform acts for his sexual gratification.

Pittston Area School District as a whole was also named in the lawsuit because of its alleged negligence in handling cases like Carter’s. The lawsuit mentions other, similar instances to which victims say the district ‘turned a willful blind eye’ to instead of conducting inquiries that would deter other sexual exploitation.

“The actions of Mr. Carter were repugnant and criminal. However, the Pittston Area School District should not be held liable for criminal behavior that was carried out in secret and of which the district had no prior knowledge,” Pittston School District Solicitor Samuel A. Falcone, Jr. said. “When the school district received a report of Mr. Carter’s behavior, law enforcement was immediately contacted, he was immediately removed from school property and band parents were advised. The district maintains that it acted swiftly and appropriately.”

The lawsuit seeks to recover compensatory and punitive damages over $50,000.

The lawsuit follows Carter’s conviction of a number of child sex crimes. He was sentenced to seven to fourteen years in prison for the crimes.

WBRE 28/WYOU 22 Eyewitness News I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick takes a closer look at the lawsuit and reaction to it tonight on Eyewitness News.