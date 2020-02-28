I-Team: UNICEF official says orphanage had no electricity at the time of deadly fire

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A deadly fire that killed 12 children and 3 adults in Haiti may have started while the building, an orphanage owned by the Scranton-based Church of Bible Understanding, had no electricity, according to a UNICEF official.

“Apparently this facility was out of electricity at that time,” Jennifer Melton, Chief of Child Protection for UNICEF in Haiti told Eyewitness News over Skype. “They didn’t have fuel for generators so they had candles. That is reportedly the source of the fire.”

Melton says Haiti has 754 orphanages which hold around 25,000 children on any given day. The government doesn’t have the manpower to monitor all of them.

“They just often don’t have the staffing available to really provide adequate care to children,” Melton said about some of the homes in the country.

UNICEF monitors service programs for children in need including orphanages but Melton said she has no first hand knowledge of the conditions inside of the Church of Bible Understanding Orphanage that burned.

Melton said that there should be better monitoring and that centers who have lost their accreditation like the one owned by the Church of Bible Understanding and that they should be “working towards getting these children in safer places and closing their doors.”

Officials have not released an official cause for the fire. Eyewitness News reached out the Church of Bible Understanding once again but we have not received a response.