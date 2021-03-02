I-Team: Unemployment compensation fraud on the rise

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Unemployment compensation fraud is becoming a fast – growing nationwide problem and Pennsylvania has not been spared.

People across our region saying they received notice that they received state unemployment compensation when in fact they never applied. Now they are concerned they will have to pay taxes on the compensation.

“Anyone who received a 1099-G tax form for 2020, but did not apply for unemployment benefits, should fill out the fraud form right away. This is a crucial step as it allows L&I to investigate and alert the IRS that corrections to your income are needed,” Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier said in a statement.

Receiving the 1099-G tax form may be the only indication some Pennsylvanians have that they are a victim of identity theft and fraud. If this applies to you or someone you know, you can file a report with L&I. Once a report is filed, L&I will flag the claim for investigation and notify the IRS of any necessary changes to the 1099-G form.

Victims of unemployment fraud should file their taxes and report real income. If you recieved a 1099-G but did not receive unemployment payments, you should not report unemployment income on your taxes.







If you know of individuals who are collecting UC benefits illegally, including people who are working and not reporting their wages for PA UC benefit purposes; or people who cannot work due to an illness, disability or incarceration, complete and submit the Unemployment Claims Fraud Form.

The I-Team talks with tax experts, lawmakers as well as a man who says he was the victim of unemployment compensation fraud. The story coming up on tonight on Eyewitness News.