I-Team: Fighting to save the White Haven Center

WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Families who have loved ones at the White Haven Center say they are not giving up the fight to keep its doors open.

The state announced plans in 2019 to close the facility. It provides services and is home to more than 100 people facing physical and psychological challenges. If it closes, 300 employees will lose their jobs.









State officials say the residents will be better served and are being transitioned to community service providers.

