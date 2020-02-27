I-Team: Still no answers after deadly fire kills 15 children in Haiti

Breaking News
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) It’s been two weeks since a fire at a Haitian orphanage killed 15 children.

The orphanage is owned by The Church of Bible Understanding based in Scranton.

Despite the passage of two weeks, no new information has been released about the cause of the fire.

Tonight, Eyewitness News reaches out to the church leaders and government officials about the investigation.

We also speak with a former church member who claims he and other members left the church out of concern for their own safety and well being.

Lead I-Team Investigator Andy Mehalshick will have the full report on Eyewitness News at 5pm.

