I-Team: Scammers target Luzerne County nonprofit

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Scammers are targeting a Luzerne County nonprofit.

Representatives of Hazleton Power tell the I-Team that someone posing as an official from the group tried to sell fake tickets to an event that they were promoting. Hazleton Power raises funds so it can carry out various community service projects in the Hazleton area.

Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick has details of the scam and how you can protect yourself, your organization and/or business from fraudulent online posts tonight on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.

