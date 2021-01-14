I-Team: Questions arise after images appear to show local activist inside U.S. Capitol during unrest

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Questions are being raised about photos that appear to show a local political activist inside the U.S. Capitol building when it was stormed last week by Trump supporters.
Frank Scavo from Old Forge organized a bus trip with about 200 people from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area. He told Eyewitness News last week that he and his group were not inside the Capitol, but photos have surfaced that seem to indicate otherwise.
Lead I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick will search for answers tonight on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.