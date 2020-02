SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) We are learning more about the operations of the Church of Bible Understanding based in Scranton.

The church owns the Haitian orphanage that burned two weeks ago killing 12 children and 3 adults.

New details are emerging about taxpayer dollars that were given to the church in the form of federal grants.

Lead I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have the story on Eyewitness News at 5pm.