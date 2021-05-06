I-Team: Poll workers wanted for fast approaching primary election

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The primary election is fast approaching and local counties are gearing up to operate polling places.







But some county election officials say recruiting poll workers has been a challenge this year.

Eyewitness News will talk with Luzerne County officials who say they’ve stepped up their training procedures in the aftermath of the controversy involving military mail in ballots that were thrown into the trash.

The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick also talks with Lackawanna County officials about what they have done to attract poll workers in a live tonight from Scranton on Eyewitness News.