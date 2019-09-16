I-Team: Police Return to Morse Property Following Medical Call

SUGARLOAF TWP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A developing story coming out of Southern Luzerne County. State and local police have returned to search a property connected to a homicide investigation. This comes just hours after first responders answered a call for a medical emergency at that property.

Eyewitness News first reported these developments on PAhomepage.com this morning. Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick reported live from the Bill Morse Property on Hollow Road in Sugarloaf Township.

The police are at a property that was the focus of a three-day search by law enforcement last week as part of an investigation into the homicide of 60-year-old Bill Morse who went missing in June of 2018. This was the last place Morse was seen alive.

The drama began to unfold at about 7:15 Monday morning when Luzerne County 911 responded to a medical call involving a 28-year-old male. That male was rushed to a local trauma center. We are not being told why he needed medical attention or his condition. This is the same property that was searched by Federal, State, and local police for three days last week. That search was part of the Bill Morse Homicide investigation. Morse went missing on June 11th of 2018. He was last seen alive here at his home. He hasn’t been heard or seen since that day. Nobody has been accused of wrongdoing in his disappearance and investigators are not saying what if anything they found in that search.

Today Investigators searched a garage area as well as a nearby creek. They photographed a grassy area near the creek located at the front of the property. For people who live in the area. There are so many unanswered questions in the Morse case.

“Tell us what happened to find him, you, I don’t think they did enough to begin with. He’s been missing for over a year. Let’s just end it, “said Denise Maue, Sugarloaf Township.

Bill Morse lived here with his ex-wife and his son also lived here periodically.

Investigators will not comment on the search or the medical call. But sources close to the investigation tell the I-Team the 28-year-old male was Bill Morse’s son.