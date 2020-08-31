I-Team: Pittston police officer under investigation after alleged vandalism

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pittston mayor Michael Lombardo has confirmed that an officer is under investigation in connection to an alleged incident involving vandalism in downtown Pittston Saturday night.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows a person who appears to be puncturing tires on a vehicle.





The Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis tells Eyewitness News to avoid any possible conflict of interest, the state police will investigate the incident.

Salavantis has referred the case to the State Attorney General to handle any possible prosecution of the officer. Mayor Lombardo says the city wants to ensure transparency with its handling of the incident.

Investigator are trying to determine if the tires on the car pictured below were punctured by the off-duty officer who’s name has not been officially released by city officials or investigators.

