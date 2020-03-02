I-Team: Over $500,000 in taxpayer dollars given to controversial church

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Over half a million dollars of taxpayer money was given to the controversial Church of Bible Understanding over a nine year period. The church has been under scrutiny after a February 13th fire at an orphanage it owns in Haiti killed 15 people — 12 of them young children.

The Church of Bible Understanding received a total of $579,000 in grants from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) between 2003 and 2012.

That money is meant to be used to purchase emergency food and supplies for those in need internationally.

A spokesperson for USAID told Eyewitness News that “the organization’s applications were not competitive in 2012 and therefore were not funded.” They could not comment further on the process, only adding that the church competed with “many other organizations for federal dollars.”

Eyewitness News has reached out to a spokesperson for the church for comment on the federal grants as well as the fire but we have not received a response. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.