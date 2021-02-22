I-Team Banner

I-Team: NEPA’s Most Wanted and those who find them

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — They work behind the scenes with local and state law enforcement to track down fugitives from justice in our region and across the nation.

Tonight, the I-Team takes a look at the work of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force — a specialized unit whose sole mission is to arrest fugitives wanted in connection with some of the most violent crimes in our region.

Lead I-Team Investigator Andy Mehalshick talks one-on-one with the U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Pennsylvania tonight on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos