I-Team: Neighbors Confront Home Owner Over Filthy Property

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Wilkes-Barre City Health and Code Officers condemn house of filth and remove several animals.
Officials say the animals were neglected.
The house is located on New Grove Street.
The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick was there as neighbors confront the owners of the property demanding they clean it. More on Eyewitness News.
