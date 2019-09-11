I-Team: Morse Property Search

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A developing story out of southern Luzerne County Wednesday morning. It deals with the investigation into the disappearance of 60-year-old Bill Morse from Sugarloaf Township who went missing in June of 2018., Eyewitness News first told you about the search this morning on PAhomepage.com., Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick has the latest from the scene..

The home and the property on Hollow Road is being searched by FBI agents, State Troopers and local police.



Video taken earlier this morning shows the State Police Mobile crime lab and tracking dogs, Cadaver dogs on the scene. Morse was last seen here on the afternoon of June 11 of 2018.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

In recent days his family and friends made a public appeal to help locate him.

Wednesday morning at around 8 am an army of law enforcement arrived at the home. The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick is told they will be there all day ., overnight and tomorrow.

Investigators are not saying more than that.

The search warrant has been sealed.

We will have more throughout the day on Eyewitness News.